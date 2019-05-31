Co-presented by


Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Cabinet Minister 2019: Prominent Scheduled Caste leader has long association with RSS, BJP

Politics FP Staff May 31, 2019 00:10:42 IST

A prominent Scheduled Caste leader, Thaawar Chand Gehlot was the Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment in the last Narendra Modi cabinet.

Gehlot started his political journey as a student leader. He has been a member of the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th Lok Sabha from Shajapur constituency. At present, he serves as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

He is an Arts graduate from the Vikram University in Ujjain and has a long association with the RSS, ABVP and the BJP. Before his ministerial stint, he headed the BJP’s Scheduled Caste wing and has been the president of BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 00:10:42 IST

