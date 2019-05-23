Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Tezpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:50:55 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Ziabur Rahman Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bijoy Kumar Tiru 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
NPP Ram Bahadur Sunar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Mahendra Orang 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC M.G.V.K. Bhanu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Mahendra Bhuyan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Pallab Lochan Das 0 Votes 0% Votes

Tezpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 12,59,568 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,54,866

Female electors: 6,04,702

Assembly Constituencies: Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, Tezpur, Rangapara, Sootea, Biswanath, Behali, Gohpur, Bihpuria

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Prasad Sarmah of the BJP is the sitting MP from Tezpur. In the 2009 elections, Joseph Toppo of the AGP won the seat while Moni Kumar Subah of the Congress scored an electoral hat trick between 1998 and 2004.

Demographics: The Gorkha population are found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. In fact, the constituency has elected Gorkha MPs five times in the last 25 years, including the incumbent. The constituency is largely rural, with just 9 percent of the population living in urban areas, as per one report. Tea workers are also a notable vote bank in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:50:55 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile