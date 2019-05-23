Tezpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tezpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 12,59,568 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,54,866

Female electors: 6,04,702

Assembly Constituencies: Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, Tezpur, Rangapara, Sootea, Biswanath, Behali, Gohpur, Bihpuria

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Prasad Sarmah of the BJP is the sitting MP from Tezpur. In the 2009 elections, Joseph Toppo of the AGP won the seat while Moni Kumar Subah of the Congress scored an electoral hat trick between 1998 and 2004.

Demographics: The Gorkha population are found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. In fact, the constituency has elected Gorkha MPs five times in the last 25 years, including the incumbent. The constituency is largely rural, with just 9 percent of the population living in urban areas, as per one report. Tea workers are also a notable vote bank in this constituency.

