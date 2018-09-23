You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore barge into civilian's house, abduct him; police launch search operation

Politics Asian News International Sep 23, 2018 19:47:43 IST

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir): Terrorists on Sunday abducted yet another civilian from his residence in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

File image of army personnel in Kashmir. Reuters

File image of army personnel in Kashmir. Reuters

The terrorists barged into the residence of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir and later abducted him. 45-year-old Mir is the son of Ghulam Rasool and works as a local labourer, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police have initiated a search operation to track Mir.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between the security personnel and terrorists in Mir Mohalla Aripal Tral area of Pulwama district.

At least two terrorists are believed to be trapped at the incident spot.

The gun battle between the terrorists and the security personnel broke out after a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in the area.


Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 19:47 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores