Terminally ill Congress needs to go back to basics: Rahul Gandhi must restore internal party democracy

The Congress seems to be terminally afflicted. Mass resignations from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been followed by the resignation of two Congress MLAs in Karnataka, casting a shadow on the future of the coalition government in the state. The party is adrift and directionless still, close to six weeks after the declaration of the election results.

It has also been over five weeks since Rahul Gandhi announced at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that he had decided to step down as party president. Since then, all the energies of the leadership of the party at many levels have been channeled into pleading with Rahul to rescind his decision. The most recent attempt to prompt a reversal of Rahul’s decision was on Monday, when five Congress chief ministers – Bhupendra Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, V Narayanasamy, Kamal Nath and Amarinder Singh – got to meet Rahul together.

Any number of scenarios have been envisioned, in the event of Rahul sticking to his decision. The most credible option is having an interim president working with a collegium of leaders. No serious effort has gone into actualising any of the alternative scenarios. Instead, as mentioned, Rahul keeps getting petitioned, despite having made it more than abundantly clear, including to the chief ministers, that he would not go back on his decision to quit. He has also made it clear that no member of the family will wear this particular crown of thorns – that is, neither Sonia Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

There have been suggestions that Rahul wants all senior members of party and government to quit, especially Baghel, Gehlot and Nath, the chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, after the Congress was wiped out of their states despite having won Assembly elections there just a few months before the Lok Sabha elections. The victory in Chhattisgarh had been comprehensive, while in the other two states, the margins had been thin. The suggestion gained credence when, at a meeting with senior leaders, the ‘wantaway’ Congress chief launched a philippic against leaders who had not given him enough support on Rafale and other issues.

At any rate, the present situation is untenable. As the only Opposition party with a national footprint, however attenuated since 2014, the Congress has to give the lead in Parliament and outside to initiatives against the government. To do that, it has first to put its own house in order, to put it mildly. This continuing drift could finish the Congress as a credible political force. Fortunately, there is an option available to the party. Unfortunately, the Congress seems to be so paralysed that it doesn’t realise it can grasp it.

Strange though it may sound, the Congress does have a party constitution laid down in black and white, amended and revised in 2010. Article XVIII of this party constitution lays down the procedure for electing the party’s president and the procedures to be followed in an emergency. To cut through the verbiage, the AICC delegates elect the president, if there is more than one candidate. If there is only one, he or she is declared the president after papers are scrutinised by Chief Election Authority headed by a chairman. It doesn’t appear that the party has such a body or an office-bearer at present.

If there is an emergency, the constitution says, the general secretary takes charge until the CWC appoints a provisional president pending the election of a new one. The Congress at present has a number of general secretaries. That makes it difficult since one of them would have to take charge. That decision has to be taken either by the CWC or the outgoing president. We shall come back to this point.

How will the CWC appoint a provisional president? It has not accepted Rahul’s resignation and is busy trying to convince him to rescind his decision and take charge of the party. In these circumstances, Rahul has a responsibility – first, to ensure that one of the general secretaries takes charge; second, to force the CWC to appoint a provisional president; and, finally, to nudge the provisional president towards setting in motion the process of electing a new president.

Unfortunately, decades of cleaving to internal systems, processes and an organisational culture that has no respect for internal democracy and the elective principle in ordering its internal affairs have left the Congress singularly incapable of following the straight and narrow path that is ultimately the simpler way. It has got so used to the idea of oligarchy and systems of ruling by clique and cabal that it probably does not occur to the leaders of the party that there is a constitution and they can be, or should be, guided by it.

Rahul has taken what he says is a moral position. He has owned responsibility for the party’s devastating electoral humiliation, and its contretemps, and resigned. It stands to reason, given the current state of paralysis, that, as the outgoing president of the party, he should insist that the provisions of the constitution should be resurrected and a new president elected. If the party can convince him about the necessity of contesting the election, it will be a double whammy, or even a ‘triple whammy’.

First, if the election of a president by the AICC delegates is organised, the party’s public image can only improve, even if after the relevant scrutiny Rahul Gandhi’s is the only name on the ballot sheet. The process must seem to be credible rather than give the impression that the party is just going through the motions, which it did when Rahul became president. Second, this will spike the guns of those who accuse the Congress, legitimately, of being in thrall to a dynasty. Finally, Rahul Gandhi can assume the leadership of the party with a fresh mandate.

The foregoing may sound to many to be either politically naïve or an exercise in idealism. If you really come to think of it, it is neither. The Congress has pretty much bottomed out. It can’t really go anywhere but up, unless some kind of a split leads to the party practically ceasing to exist. To go up, however, the Congress must adopt some core values and initiate through a programme of mass contact some kind of organisational rebuilding.

In the currently constricted political space, that’s tough, but that’s the only way to go. What the Congress has going for it is that it still has the skeleton of an organisation in most of the country. It must, at the very least, try to get some flesh on it. If it can’t, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stated ambition of creating a ‘Congress-mukt’ India will become a reality and opposition to the current regime will be unconscionably stilled.

