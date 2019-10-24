Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Teosa Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 11:10:17 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BMKP Pradip Gangadhar Mahajan 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Rajesh Shriram Wankhade 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Shivling Kolhe 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mo. Rajik Sk. Hasan 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Dipak Devrao Sardar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Adv. Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Bodakhe Sanjay Gopalrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
PJP Chhotu Maharaj Wasu Pawan Vijay Wasu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dilip Bajirao Dhanade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Abdul Naim Abdul Jalil 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

  • Teosa is the 39th constituency in the state of Maharashtra and has 2,94,708 electors

  • Congress' Yashomati Thakur has won the election for the Teosa Assembly seat since 2009, and is up for a third term

  • Also in the fray are Shiv Sena's Rajesh Shriram Wankhade, BSP's Abdul Naim Abdul Jalil and Dipak Devrao Sardar of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

Teosa Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

Representational image. Reuters

Constituency Name – Teosa

Constituency Number – 39

District Name – Amravati

Total Electors—2,94,708

Female Electors—1,43,664

Male Electors—1,51,044

Others –0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 2004, BJP's Tatte Sahebrao Ramchandra won the seat with almost 38,894 votes by defeating Congress candidate Yashomati Bhayyasaheb Thakur. In the 2009 Assembly election, Yashomati won the seat with 73,054 votes and in 2014 again, she won the election against the BJP candidate.

Thakur is in the fray for the 2019 Assembly election as well. She is up against Shiv Sena's Rajesh Shriram Wankhade, BSP's Abdul Naim Abdul Jalil and Dipak Devrao Sardar of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi. BJP has not fielded a candidate as it is contesting the election in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Demographics – As of 2011, Teosa had a total population of over 10 lakh people.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 11:10:17 IST

