Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Teosa profile: Congress working president Adv Yashomati Thakur up for third term in constituency

Teosa Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

Constituency Name – Teosa

Constituency Number – 39

District Name – Amravati

Total Electors—2,94,708

Female Electors—1,43,664

Male Electors—1,51,044

Others –0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 2004, BJP's Tatte Sahebrao Ramchandra won the seat with almost 38,894 votes by defeating Congress candidate Yashomati Bhayyasaheb Thakur. In the 2009 Assembly election, Yashomati won the seat with 73,054 votes and in 2014 again, she won the election against the BJP candidate.

Thakur is in the fray for the 2019 Assembly election as well. She is up against Shiv Sena's Rajesh Shriram Wankhade, BSP's Abdul Naim Abdul Jalil and Dipak Devrao Sardar of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi. BJP has not fielded a candidate as it is contesting the election in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Demographics – As of 2011, Teosa had a total population of over 10 lakh people.