'Ten-year relationship ended because of politics': BJP MP vows to divorce wife who joined TMC

Sujata alleged that 'misfit and corrupt leaders' are getting more importance in the saffron camp than the loyal ones and claimed she had not received due recognitio

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Monday said he would send a divorce notice to his wife Sujata Mondal Khan shortly after she switched over to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the saffron camp, according to several media reports.

The BJP MP, claiming that Sujata owed her popularity to the saffron camp, further urged her not to use his surname.

Saumitra broke down at a hurriedly called press meet and said "politics had ended his marriage," according to NDTV. As per news agency PTI, Khan said he is sending a divorce notice to Sujata "severing our 10-year relationship".

"Our wedding album was not made because of politics... A 10-year relationship has ended because of politics. I will now work harder for the BJP," NDTV quoted him as saying.

'Corrupt being given more importance than loyal'

Earlier in the day, at a press meet, Sujata said "misfit and corrupt leaders" are being given more importance in the saffron camp than those that are loyal. Alleging that she had not received due recognition even after making sacrifices to get her husband elected from Bishnupur in the 2019 general election, Sujata joined the TMC in the presence of TMC MP Saugata Roy and its spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

As per Hindustan Times, Sujata, taking a dig at former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who recently joined the BJP, albeit without naming him, said: “Some people are joining the BJP with the hope of becoming the next chief minister or deputy chief minister. Dozens of people have been promised these posts. Imagine having a dozen deputy chief ministers."

"Despite enduring physical attacks, sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return... I want to work under our beloved leader Mamata Banerjee and our dada Abhishek Banerjee," she said after joining the party, as per PTI.

According to the Hindustan Times report quoted earlier, Saumitra switched to the BJP from the TMC in January 2019. He was the TMC’s Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur in Bankura district. He retained the seat by contesting on a BJP ticket and was made president of the state BJYM about three months ago.

As per reports, Sujata had campaigned for Saumitra during last year's general elections after he was barred by a court from entering his constituency as a condition for bail in a criminal case.

'You are being used'

As per a report in Indian Express, Saumitra accused Sujata of choosing politics over family to "feed [her] high ambitions". "Every family has its fights. But, you have chosen politics over family to feed you high ambitions. You have been trapped and it is your big mistake,” the report quoted him as saying.

"You are being used by some people who did not hesitate to create rift between a husband and wife who stood by each other during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Yes, you were my pillar during the Bishnupur Lok sabha campaign. However, please don't forget I had won by 6,58,000 votes and this margin was made possible because of my party, because of my reputation in the area," PTI quoted Saumitra as saying.

Claiming that Sujata owed her popularity to the saffron camp, Saumitra said, "You (Sujata) have come this far as you had chanted Jai Shree Ram, chanted in favour of (Narendra) Modiji, as you were the wife of Saumitra Khan."

"Please refrain from using 'Khan' surname hereafter; please don't refer to yourself as Saumitra Khan's wife. I am giving you all the freedom to chart your own political destiny. But please don't forget you are siding with those who had attacked your parents' residence in 2019 after I joined the BJP," Saumitra said, urging the TMC leadership to ensure she is not subjected to any assault or physical harm, as per PTI.

Asked if her decision would, in any way, influence her husband, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit chief, Sujata said it was up to him to decide his future course of action.

"I hope he would realise one day... Who knows he might be back in the TMC one day," Sujata, the newly-inducted leader of the Bengal's ruling party, said.

With inputs from PTI