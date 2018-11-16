Telangana polls: TRS leader KT Rama Rao says party won't ally with BJP 'under any circumstances'

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao on Friday said his party would "not go with the BJP" under any circumstances.

His comments come amid the Opposition's claims that the TRS, which is going it alone in the 7 December Telangana Assembly polls, will join hands with the saffron party after the election.

"The rumours that are being spread and allegations being levelled that we will go with the BJP..under any circumstances the TRS party would never go with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi or the BJP, I promise," Rao said.

The son of TRS president and Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was speaking at a function at the party headquarters in Hyderabad. Congress leader Abid Rasool Khan and other workers joined the TRS at the function.

The attitude of the TRS and its president has been to see humans as humans, regardless of their religion, unlike others who treat Muslims or minorities in the country as "voting machines", Rao said.

He expressed confidence that the TRS would return to power in the state with a record majority in the Assembly polls.

Rao also claimed that the TRS would win 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"I am also confident that with your blessings and support, we will get 16 out of the 17 parliament seats in Telangana. Who will sit in the chair in Delhi, that also will be decided by the people of Telangana. I promise you that as well," he said.