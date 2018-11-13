Telangana polls: CPI says it will announce candidates for three Assembly segments, softens stance on seat-sharing

Hyderabad: Softening stance on its share of seats in the "grand alliance" for the 7 December Assembly elections in Telangana, the CPI on Tuesday said that it would announce candidates for three Assembly segments.

CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy told reporters in Hyderabad that the names of candidates from Husnabad, Wyra and Bellampalli would be announced on Wednesday.

The "grand alliance" comprises the Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

Expressing dissatisfaction over Congress "unilaterally" announcing that CPI would get three seats, the Left party had earlier said it would field candidates from five Assembly segments. The party had also named the five seats.

Chada Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said his party is seeking a constituency in Nalgonda district, in addition to the three.

A CPI statement later alleged that Congress has delayed seat-sharing with protracted consultations.

The delay would only hurt the "grand alliance", it said.

It wanted the Congress to complete seat sharing soon.

The statement said Chada Venkat Reddy would contest the elections and that Palla Venkat Reddy would function as in charge secretary.

Chada Venkat Reddy is most likely to contest from Husnabad.