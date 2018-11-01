You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Telangana polls: Congress announces seat-sharing formula; party to contest 95 seats, leaves 24 for TDP, allies

Politics Indo-Asian News Service Nov 01, 2018 15:52:58 IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Thursday announced that it will be contesting on 95 Assembly seats and leave the remaining 24 seats for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other constituents of the grand alliance.

File image of Congress' Telangana president Captain Uttam Kumar Reddy. Twitter@UttamTPCC

File image of Congress' Telangana president Captain Uttam Kumar Reddy. Twitter@UttamTPCC

Under the seat sharing agreement, the Congress has allotted 14 seats to the TDP while the remaining 10 will go to the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India.

Elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on 7 December.

President of the Telangana unit of the Congress Uttam Kumar Reddy announced the decision in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Congress' Central Election Committee discussed the list of candidates sent by the party's state unit.

Reddy said the candidates will be announced on 8 or 9 November.


Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 15:52 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores