Telangana polls: Amit Shah to undertake three-day campaign from 25 November for 7 December polls

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah would undertake a three-day campaign in Telangana from 25 November for the 7 December Assembly polls, state BJP president K Laxman said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also likely to visit the state to address public meetings in the first week of December, he told reporters.

Laxman claimed that the party was getting an encouraging response from people during its campaign and said they believed that a change in Telangana was possible only with the BJP coming to power.

Shah had kicked off BJP's campaign in Telangana in September last and subsequently addressed two more public meetings in the state.

The party has been conducting assembly constituency wise meetings, besides other forms of canvassing.