Telangana Elections 2018 LIVE updates: State records 56.17% polling till 3 pm; Jukkal records highest turnout at 67.91%

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 16:14 PM
Highlights
Telangana records 56.17 percent voting till 3 p.m.
An Election Commission spokesperson has announced the most recent figures for Telangana.
Suryapet voters express resentment with KCR
MD Abbas (right), a voter from Suryapet, is critical of KCR. "He has neither given 12% reservation for minorities nor employment to the educated youth. "Thalli" (mother) Sonia Gandhi has given us Telangana and KCR has cheated the state. First, he promised to provide 3 lakh jobs but all he has given are goats and buffaloes. He did not give double bedroom houses or tap water for every house. We are hoping for change and have decided to vote for Congress."
Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
52% voter turnout till 3 pm
As of 3 pm Telangana has registered 52 percent polling overall. Hyderabad has seen the lowest turnout with 38 percent while Medak district with 55 percent has seen the highest turnout.
Telangana voters miffed over names left off electoral roll, tweet using #WheresMyVote
After badminton player Jwala Gutta claimed that her name 'disappeared' from Telangana voter list, IPS officer T Krishna Prasad also tweeted about his missing name. He hit out at the Election Commission for "denying" him his right to vote. Delhi deputy chief minister too, slammed EC over the issue.Miffed voters created a thread on Twitter, replying to Jwala's tweets. They also used the #WheresMyVote extensively to register their protest.
Speaking to Firstpost, another irate voter in Pitlam village said: Why am I being denied my right despite having all the right documents. Am I dead? he asks. "I want my vote! That's all!"
With inputs from Rajpurohit/101Reporters
Meanwhile... Chandrababu Naidu looks to woo 'settlers' from Andhra Pradesh
According to local political analysts, Andhra voters have a huge say in at least seven-eight Assembly seats in Greater Hyderabad area. They say there are about 12 lakh “settler” voters in the region.
The TDP and the Congress are also using “brand Hyderabad” to remind the city people that it was the TDP and subsequent Congress governments that made Hyderabad a global city under Naidu and YSR. They accuse KCR of ignoring the development of Hyderabad completely. Naidu and Rahul Gandhi made it a point to attack him at every rally over “stalled” developments in and around Hyderabad under KCR’s rule.
KCR drums up anti-TDP sentiment to take on Prajakutami
The TRS, faced with an alliance of all Opposition parties except the BJP, has blamed the TDP of joining hands with the Congress and even called N Chandrababu Naidu ‘Telangana Drohi’. KCR said that “cheap Congress fellows” have “betrayed Telangana through and through”. “The Congress and the BJP are coming up with impractical poll assurances,” KCR asserted and asked people to choose his party.
"He is a traitor who has consistently worked against the interests of Telangana. It is appalling how the Congress, that killed nearly 400 Telugu youth in 1968, and Naidu, who wrote 36 letters to stop the irrigation projects in Telangana, have formed an alliance. How can they have the audacity to even face the state?" KCR said.
Telangana CM confident of retaining power with huge majority
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday exuded confidence that his party will retain power in the state after the Assembly polls with a huge majority. The chief minister and his wife Shobha Rao cast their votes in Chintamadaka village, which is part of Siddipet constituency, where his nephew and cabinet minister T Harish Rao is seeking re-election.
'Not doing this to join politics': Jwala Gutta tweets out video after people suggest shuttler didn't register as voter
Irked by "silly questions" on Twitter about her name missing from the electoral roll, shuttler Jwala Gutta tweeted out a video clarifying that she did finish all the formalities of the registration process, but only her mother could vote from her family of four. Jwala said that she had been living at the same residence for past 12 years and she couldn't understand why some names were deleted from the electoral roll.
KCR's son KT Rama Rao casts his vote
KT Rama Rao, son of Chief minister KCR, has cast his vote. The TRS leader is contesting for the third time from Sircilla constituency, which is about 140 kilometres from the state capital Hyderabad. KT Rama Rao, who is number two in both party and government, is aiming for a third term from Sircilla constituency.He had won with a margin of over 53,000 votes against his Congress rival in the 2014 Assembly elections.
Voters complain of missing names in electoral roll
Reports mount of voters not being able to find their names in the voters' list. In the St Anne's School polling booth in Nampally alone, several voters had the same complaint. Anoop Kumar, who was able to cast his vote, is annoyed that none of his other family members, who had voted last time, were able to do so today and there was no one there who could help them. Earlier, shuttler Jwala Gutta has raised a similar complaint saying she was unable to find her name in the electoral roll.
Syed Maqsood/101Reporters
Clashes between Congress, TRS workers reported in Jukkal
A clash occurred near a polling booth in Thimmanagar village of Jukkal constituency between local TRS and Congress leaders. Congress workers allege that drunken TRS workers attacked and abused them without provocation.
Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
KCR, son, nephew among 1,821 candidates in fray
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao, his 14 cabinet colleagues including a son and a nephew and state presidents of the Congress and the BJP are among 1,821 candidates in the fray for Friday's Assembly elections.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, state Congress working President A. Revanth Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao's granddaughter N. Suhasini are among the other key candidates whose political fortunes will be decided in the polling on Friday.
KCR's son KT Rama Rao, who is number two in both party and government, is aiming for a third term from Sircilla constituency.
Hyderabad Police commissioner casts his vote, assures people of a peaceful polling exercise
Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad City, Anjani Kumar, casts his vote near Charminar. He told the reporters that the polling was being conducted peacefully across all 15 constituencies in Hyderabad and none of the 3,900 polling booths have reported any incidents. He appealed to the first-time voters to participate in democracy and governance. He assured the public that his department was ensuring peaceful elections and is ready to face any situation. "All senior officers are on duty in addition to the central police force, the paramilitary, CRPF, including female battalions and Rapid Action Forces," he said.
Input by Syed Maqsood/101Reporters
BJP denies link to attack on Congress candidate
Kalwakurthy Congress candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy was attacked earlier in the day. He is now being treated at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences. He has alleged that he was attacked by BJP workers. However, BJP has denied the charge stating that the Congress had already conceded defeat and that is why it was spreading lies about the saffron party.
"#BJP4Telangana believes Congress is already conceding defeat. That's the reason for their leaders creating rumours against BJP. @UttamTPCC statements against BJP is highlighting Congress retreat in the elections. Congress is playing victim games sensing disastrous defeat. BJP has nothing to do with attack on Vamshi Chander Reddy. Police should investigate & book those responsible for the attack. Police should also ensure wrong rumours are not spread through media. (sic)
Sania Mirza casts her vote
Tennis player Sania Mirza cast her vote at Film Nagar Cultural Center in Hyderabad.
A differently-abled voter shares which issues dominated his decision
A hearing-impaired voter from Musheerabad, Syed Mahmood, says he has cast his vote based on the best of his understanding. He says that he expects the future government to develop good roads, provide uninterrupted water and electricity, and create employment opportunities in the state.
Input by Syed Maqsood/101Reporters
Congress candidate attacked in Nagarkurnool's Kalwakurthy, blames BJP workers for violence
Kalwakurthy Congress candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy was attacked earlier in the day. He is now being treated at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences. He has alleged that he was attacked by BJP workers.
Ramesh Babu/101Reporters
TDP candidate in Serilingampally accuses TRS workers of turning away his supporters from polling booth
Ananda Prasad, the TDP candidate from Serilingampally who is fighting the incumbent TRS MLA, is indignant about voters being "turned away" from his constituency. He claims TRS party workers are sitting (as election agents) on all the polling counters.
"They are analysing the voters and allowing only TRS supporters inside while telling others that they do not have a vote in the booth. We have noticed this in Miyapur and Chandanagar and have informed the Election Commission. Even the police are assisting them with this. As a candidate, when I went inside to question this, the police dragged me out. Are they neutral or not?"
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
Will Hyderabadi biryani become Bhagya Biryani?
BJP's Yogi Adityanath promised to rename the state capital as Bhagyanagar if his party was voted to power. The Uttar Pradesh government, under Adityanath, has renamed some ancient cities to reflect a more Hindu character.
"If Hyderabad has to be transformed into 'Bhagyanagar' then I call upon you to support BJP to form the government (in Telangana)", he had said.
Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh Lodh, who was an MLA in the dissolved Assembly, had on several occasions earlier said that BJP would aim to rename Hyderabad and other cities in the state after the names of great people, if elected to power.
'Congress fulfilled dream of separate Telangana,' Rahul Gandhi makes final poll pitch in audio message
The youngest state of India, Telangana has lost four precious years due to ‘Corruption, Commission & Coterie Raj'. Let us throw out the arrogance of power and usher in a New era towards a ‘Bangaru Telangana’," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's appeal today. Surjewala tweeted an audio message from Rahul Gandhi, in which the Congress president is heard reminding voters that it was the Congress party that created Telangana. He also thanked Congress workers for their hard work ahead of the polls.
Nizamabad sees triangular contest as BJP, combined Opposition give tough fight to TRS in its bastion
The Nizamabad district, considered a stronghold of the TRS is witnessing a triangular contests in majority of the Assembly constituencies. As the CPI, TJS, Congress and TDP have fielded a common candidate, the ruling TRS is facing a tough fight. However, BJP candidates have also emerged strong contenders in Nizamabad urban, Kamareddy, Jukkal, Nizamabad rural and Armoor Assembly constituencies, Deccan Chronicle reported.
Kavitha Rao, KCR's daughter and Nizamabad MP queues up to cast her vote
TRS MP K Kavitha stands in a queue to cast her vote at polling booth no. 177 in Pothangal, Nizamabad.
Only 136 women candidates in fray
While women voters across Telangana number around 1.39 crore, only 136 women candidates are participating in these polls.
Women voters arrive at the polling booth in St Ann's High School in Nampally in Hyderabad, a locality that hosts the party offices of Congress, BJP, MIM, TJS and many others.
Input by: Syed Maqsood
Data from last election shows 2% vote swing in 2018 may change outcome of election
Last time, KCR's party won 63 seats against the 21 seats of Congress and 15 of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. This year data from the last election shows a 2 percent vote swing may change the outcome of the election. Rao had a good equation with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which won 7 seats in the last election.
NT Rama Rao's granddaughter contest polls on TDP ticket from Kukatpally
Voters at a polling booth at Kukatpally constituency where Suhasini Nandamuri, granddaughter of TDP founder NT Rama Rao and daughter of actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna, is contesting her maiden elections as a TDP candidate. Her uncle and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu campaigned extensively for her here. She is only the second politician from NTR's family to contest from Telangana after NTR himself lost from Kalwakurthy in 1989.
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
NT Rama Rao Junior queues up with family to cast vote
Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Junior, also known as Jr NTR or Tarak, a well-known Telegu film personality was seen outside the polling booth.
10.15% voter turnout till am in Telangana, says EC
At 10 am, the voter turnout stands at 10.15% across Telangana, the Election Commission said.
2-3% swing votes may play decisive role in Telangana
While KCR's party won 63 seats last time against the 21 seats of Congress and 15 of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, data from the last election shows a 2 percent vote swing may change the outcome of the election. This is where an alliance can also come into play. While KCR has dubbed Congress the only enemy of Telangana, his criticism of the BJP has not been as pronounced. The caretaker chief minister also shares a good equation with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which he has termed a friendly party. AIMIM had won 7 seats in the last election.
After EVM snags, missing names from voters' lists inconvenience voters
After technical glitches, missing names from voters' list mars Telangana Assembly elections. While the common man is already miffed, known faces of the state have also expressed their dissatisfaction. Badminton player Jwala Gutta took to Twitter to share that her name was missing from the list despite it being available on the online list. "Surprised to see my name disappear from the voting list after checking online. How’s the election fair...when names arr mysteriously disappearing from the list," Jwala tweeted.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi casts vote in Hyderabad
MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi voted in Hyderabad during Telangana assembly elections today. He appealed people to come out in large numbers and vote and "exercise their choice". "We will overcome all political challenges with the support of people of Telangana. I hope people of Hyderabad will utilise their holiday today and strengthen the democracy of the country," he said, requesting residents not to sit back at home.
Watch: BJP leader G Kishan Reddy casts his vote
BJP state president G Kishan Reddy arrives to cast his vote. He is contesting from Amberpet, a constituency that has elected him thrice before. At the end of each of his five-year terms, he has been presenting a public report about his performance there.
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu urges people to vote
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu urged people to cast their votes. The TDP has aligned with the Prajakutami opposition alliance.
8.97% turnout recorded till 9 am
Voting turnout in Telangana Assembly Elections is 8.97 percent till 9 am. Six percent of the voters have exercised their right in Nalgonda district, seven percent in Hyderabad, eight percent in Rangareddy and five percent in Adilabad.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
Volunteers help person's with disability as EC aims to make polling process more accessible
The theme of the election this time, according to the Election Commission is 'accessibility' and special arrangements have been made for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).
Opposition alliance, TRS give front page ads on polling day, EC says no poll violation
Even as the election campaign concluded day before yesterday, and the Model Code of Conduc dictates that there is a ban on any form of election campaign after 5 pm on 5 December, political advertisements were splashed across the front pages of dailies in Telangana. However, according to The News Minute, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar clarified that it was not a poll violation. “The advertisements are pre-certified, so I do not think they are in violation of the MCC,” he said, addressing the media on Thursday.
Security up in 13 Left-Wing extremism hit seats
Over 50,000 security personnel including 18,860 drafted from neighbouring states and central forces have been deployed as part of the massive security arrangements, with a particular focus on 4000 vulnerable booths and the 13 Naxal-affected districts. Over 1.50 lakh polling personnel have been deployed to conduct the polling process.
Telangana deputy CM casts his vote
Telangana deputy chief minister Kadiyan Srihari cast his vote in Warangal seat early morning. He arrived with his family at the polling booth.
In election season, Telangana's economy reels under massive public debt
India's youngest state is under a huge burden of public debt. Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) told the Assembly in March that the state's debt stood at Rs 1.42 trillion. The Opposition parties, however, claimed during the poll campaign that this was Rs 2.5 trillion.
This, however, has not stopped the ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from making even grander poll promises than in 2014. For example, the government is spending Rs 130 billion a year on pensions alone but with all the main parties promising to hike the pension amount, it is estimated that the allocation will have to be doubled.
The ruling party also assured that financial assistance to farmers as input subsidy under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme will be increased from Rs 8,000 per acre per year to Rs 10,000.
Actors Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna cast early vote
Telegu film actors Actors Allu Arjun and Akkineni Nagarjuna cast early vote in Friday's polling exercise. While Allu Arjun was spotted standing in a queue outside booth number 152 in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, Nagarjuna cast his vote along with his wife Amala Akkineni at booth number 151 in the same area.
Recap: Telangana elects a new Assembly today, over 1800 candidates in fray; an overview of election-related stats
Today, Telangana’s 2.8 crore voters will choose their next government, for the first time as a separate state. They include 1,41,56,182 men and 1,39,05,811 women. The electorate also includes 10,038 service voters and 249 overseas Indian electors.
Over 32,574 polling stations, including 241 auxiliary booths, will be functioning across the 119 constituencies. The constituency with the highest number of voters is Serilingampally in Greater Hyderabad with over 5.75 lakh voters while Maoist-hit Bhadrachalam in Khammam district has the least voters at 1.37 lakh. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in 106 constituencies while in the 13 Left Wing Extremism affected constituencies polling will conclude at 4 pm.
How much do you know about India's youngest state and its political history
Firstpost put together a really really hard quiz on the political and cultural history of Telangana and erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh. Check out the quiz here to see if you can score ten on ten.
EVM snags reported in Hyderabad; state using VVPATs for the first time
Voting is yet to begin at the polling station at GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet due to a technical problem, ANI reported. Moreover, EVM malfunctions were also reported at Kukatpalli in Hyderabad. This is the first time VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) are being used in the state.
Money talks in campaign season in India's youngest state
The dance of democracy has only just begun in India's youngest state. However, the state leaders, veterans in politics in the erstwhile undividded Andhra Pradesh sought to continue some traditions even in the newly formed state. As per the last count, the total seizures stood at nearly Rs 135 crore including unaccounted cash, illegal liquor and other goods, Rajat Kumar said adding that the total seizures was 90 per cent more than that of during 2014 polls.
Voting stalled at a polling booth in Hyderabad due to technical glitch
Voting is yet to begin at the polling station at GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet due to a technical problem, ANI reported. Voting in the state began at 7 am today.
Telangana's existence is courtesy K Chandrasekhar Rao; chief minister rose to prominence with clarion call for separate state
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is facing a direct contest from the Opposition alliance led by the Congress and including his former party the Telegu Desam Party. KCR, the caretaker chief minister had quit TDP to float the TRS and revive the movement for Telangana state in 2001. At that time, KCR was not a very popular leader, but he proved a huge crowd-puller and single-handedly made 'Jai Telangana' a house-hold slogan.
It is to be seen if KCR's gamble to opt for early elections pays off.
People queue up outside polling booths to cast an early vote
Voters were seen queuing up at polling booths even before the voting started at 7 am. The enthusiasm is palpable as India's youngest state is going for elections for the second time since its after its formation.
KCR dissolved Assembly early to avoid facing poll alongside Lok Sabha election
Considering that number 6 is his lucky number, a beaming and confident Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues fast-tracked the entire election process by dissolving the Assembly on 6 September, ensuring that the state can go to polls along with the elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.
The decision was made strategically to avoid having elections alongside the Lok Sabha polls due in May-June next year.
KCR hopes to improve beat anti-incumbency; claims will bag 100 seats in 119-member House
The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is facing a resurgent Congress-led People's Front in its bid for a second term. However, state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appeared confident of a win. ''All our surveys clearly show that no party is close to us, even remotely. We have implemented 100 per cent of the assurances made in our manifesto and in fact, more programmes were launched other than what was mentioned in the manifesto," KCR said.
Polling begins in state, special security arrangements made at 13 LWE affected states in Telangana
Polling began in Telangana on Thursday amid tight security to elect a new Assembly. The polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 pm in 106 constituencies, while in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected constituencies, the polling will conclude one hour earlier, at 4 pm.
Around 2.8 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,821 candidates in the first election after Telangana was formed.
BJP. TRS, Opposition alliance battle it out in triangular contest
After a high-voltage campaign that saw war of words among contending parties, Telangana is set for Assembly polls on Friday with the Congress-led alliance challenging the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking to make it a triangular contest.
16:14 (IST)
MIM corporator gets into argument with Telangana Police
Mahmood Quadri, MIM corporator of Pathergatti, Charminar was seen getting into an argument with the police over not letting in voters with approved alternative IDs. He placed a call to the Returning Officer in an attempt to clarify the status. The EC has announced that as long as one is a registered voter and their name is on the list, they can exercise their franchise with the alternative documents like passport, driving license, Aadhaar Card etc in lieu of Voter ID.
Syed Maqsood/101Reporters
16:05 (IST)
Jukkal records highest turnout
The constituency in Telangana has recorded a turnout of 67.91%.
16:03 (IST)
Telangana records 56.17 percent voting till 3 p.m.
An Election Commission spokesperson has announced the most recent figures for Telangana.
16:01 (IST)
Suryapet voters express resentment with KCR
MD Abbas (right), a voter from Suryapet, is critical of KCR. "He has neither given 12% reservation for minorities nor employment to the educated youth. "Thalli" (mother) Sonia Gandhi has given us Telangana and KCR has cheated the state. First, he promised to provide 3 lakh jobs but all he has given are goats and buffaloes. He did not give double bedroom houses or tap water for every house. We are hoping for change and have decided to vote for Congress."
Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
15:51 (IST)
Is there a TRS, BJP 'friendship' brewing catalyzed by uncertainity ahead of polls?
While in the recent times, KCR has directed more firepower at Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu during the Telangana Assembly election campaign, speculation is rife about a tacit understanding between the TRS and BJP.
To be sure, his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had given hints of this approach earlier. In June, when chief ministers of four states held a joint press conference to express their support to their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in his agitation against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, KCR was absent. The press conference was meant to be a show of Opposition unity, but the Telangana chief minister gave it a miss despite being in Delhi. This was a stark contrast to his approach not long before that, when he made a push for Opposition unity, saying that an alternative to the Congress and BJP would soon emerge to bring about a qualitative change in Indian politics.
Meanwhile, with both TDP and Congress making insinuations about the TRS, it remains to be seen how the Telangana Assembly election result affects the BJP’s footprint in southern India, and national politics in general. In such a scenario, if an opportunity presents itslef, the parties may not hesitate in realigning as per their political interests.
Read full article here
15:38 (IST)
52% voter turnout till 3 pm
As of 3 pm Telangana has registered 52 percent polling overall. Hyderabad has seen the lowest turnout with 38 percent while Medak district with 55 percent has seen the highest turnout.
15:10 (IST)
Telangana voters miffed over names left off electoral roll, tweet using #WheresMyVote
After badminton player Jwala Gutta claimed that her name 'disappeared' from Telangana voter list, IPS officer T Krishna Prasad also tweeted about his missing name. He hit out at the Election Commission for "denying" him his right to vote. Delhi deputy chief minister too, slammed EC over the issue.Miffed voters created a thread on Twitter, replying to Jwala's tweets. They also used the #WheresMyVote extensively to register their protest.
Speaking to Firstpost, another irate voter in Pitlam village said: Why am I being denied my right despite having all the right documents. Am I dead? he asks. "I want my vote! That's all!"
With inputs from Rajpurohit/101Reporters
15:00 (IST)
Meanwhile... Chandrababu Naidu looks to woo 'settlers' from Andhra Pradesh
According to local political analysts, Andhra voters have a huge say in at least seven-eight Assembly seats in Greater Hyderabad area. They say there are about 12 lakh “settler” voters in the region.
The TDP and the Congress are also using “brand Hyderabad” to remind the city people that it was the TDP and subsequent Congress governments that made Hyderabad a global city under Naidu and YSR. They accuse KCR of ignoring the development of Hyderabad completely. Naidu and Rahul Gandhi made it a point to attack him at every rally over “stalled” developments in and around Hyderabad under KCR’s rule.
14:54 (IST)
KCR drums up anti-TDP sentiment to take on Prajakutami
The TRS, faced with an alliance of all Opposition parties except the BJP, has blamed the TDP of joining hands with the Congress and even called N Chandrababu Naidu ‘Telangana Drohi’. KCR said that “cheap Congress fellows” have “betrayed Telangana through and through”. “The Congress and the BJP are coming up with impractical poll assurances,” KCR asserted and asked people to choose his party.
"He is a traitor who has consistently worked against the interests of Telangana. It is appalling how the Congress, that killed nearly 400 Telugu youth in 1968, and Naidu, who wrote 36 letters to stop the irrigation projects in Telangana, have formed an alliance. How can they have the audacity to even face the state?" KCR said.
14:39 (IST)
Here are voting percentage till 1 pm
14:18 (IST)
Telangana CM confident of retaining power with huge majority
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday exuded confidence that his party will retain power in the state after the Assembly polls with a huge majority. The chief minister and his wife Shobha Rao cast their votes in Chintamadaka village, which is part of Siddipet constituency, where his nephew and cabinet minister T Harish Rao is seeking re-election.
13:57 (IST)
'Not doing this to join politics': Jwala Gutta tweets out video after people suggest shuttler didn't register as voter
Irked by "silly questions" on Twitter about her name missing from the electoral roll, shuttler Jwala Gutta tweeted out a video clarifying that she did finish all the formalities of the registration process, but only her mother could vote from her family of four. Jwala said that she had been living at the same residence for past 12 years and she couldn't understand why some names were deleted from the electoral roll.
13:42 (IST)
Mosques advice people to go out and vote
As people gathered for Friday prayers at a mosque in Hussaini Alam in Old City, a special announcement was made after the sermon, asking worshippers to exercise their right to vote without fail and help good parties come to power.
Input by Syed Maqsood/101Reporters
13:22 (IST)
KCR's son KT Rama Rao casts his vote
KT Rama Rao, son of Chief minister KCR, has cast his vote. The TRS leader is contesting for the third time from Sircilla constituency, which is about 140 kilometres from the state capital Hyderabad. KT Rama Rao, who is number two in both party and government, is aiming for a third term from Sircilla constituency.He had won with a margin of over 53,000 votes against his Congress rival in the 2014 Assembly elections.
13:15 (IST)
Voters complain of missing names in electoral roll
Reports mount of voters not being able to find their names in the voters' list. In the St Anne's School polling booth in Nampally alone, several voters had the same complaint. Anoop Kumar, who was able to cast his vote, is annoyed that none of his other family members, who had voted last time, were able to do so today and there was no one there who could help them. Earlier, shuttler Jwala Gutta has raised a similar complaint saying she was unable to find her name in the electoral roll.
Syed Maqsood/101Reporters
12:58 (IST)
Clashes between Congress, TRS workers reported in Jukkal
A clash occurred near a polling booth in Thimmanagar village of Jukkal constituency between local TRS and Congress leaders. Congress workers allege that drunken TRS workers attacked and abused them without provocation.
Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
12:50 (IST)
KCR, son, nephew among 1,821 candidates in fray
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao, his 14 cabinet colleagues including a son and a nephew and state presidents of the Congress and the BJP are among 1,821 candidates in the fray for Friday's Assembly elections.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, state Congress working President A. Revanth Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao's granddaughter N. Suhasini are among the other key candidates whose political fortunes will be decided in the polling on Friday.
KCR's son KT Rama Rao, who is number two in both party and government, is aiming for a third term from Sircilla constituency.
12:42 (IST)
Hyderabad Police commissioner casts his vote, assures people of a peaceful polling exercise
Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad City, Anjani Kumar, casts his vote near Charminar. He told the reporters that the polling was being conducted peacefully across all 15 constituencies in Hyderabad and none of the 3,900 polling booths have reported any incidents. He appealed to the first-time voters to participate in democracy and governance. He assured the public that his department was ensuring peaceful elections and is ready to face any situation. "All senior officers are on duty in addition to the central police force, the paramilitary, CRPF, including female battalions and Rapid Action Forces," he said.
Input by Syed Maqsood/101Reporters
12:36 (IST)
BJP denies link to attack on Congress candidate
Kalwakurthy Congress candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy was attacked earlier in the day. He is now being treated at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences. He has alleged that he was attacked by BJP workers. However, BJP has denied the charge stating that the Congress had already conceded defeat and that is why it was spreading lies about the saffron party.
"#BJP4Telangana believes Congress is already conceding defeat. That's the reason for their leaders creating rumours against BJP. @UttamTPCC statements against BJP is highlighting Congress retreat in the elections. Congress is playing victim games sensing disastrous defeat. BJP has nothing to do with attack on Vamshi Chander Reddy. Police should investigate & book those responsible for the attack. Police should also ensure wrong rumours are not spread through media. (sic)
12:25 (IST)
Sania Mirza casts her vote
Tennis player Sania Mirza cast her vote at Film Nagar Cultural Center in Hyderabad.
12:20 (IST)
A differently-abled voter shares which issues dominated his decision
A hearing-impaired voter from Musheerabad, Syed Mahmood, says he has cast his vote based on the best of his understanding. He says that he expects the future government to develop good roads, provide uninterrupted water and electricity, and create employment opportunities in the state.
Input by Syed Maqsood/101Reporters
12:06 (IST)
Congress candidate attacked in Nagarkurnool's Kalwakurthy, blames BJP workers for violence
Kalwakurthy Congress candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy was attacked earlier in the day. He is now being treated at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences. He has alleged that he was attacked by BJP workers.
Ramesh Babu/101Reporters
12:03 (IST)
TDP candidate in Serilingampally accuses TRS workers of turning away his supporters from polling booth
Ananda Prasad, the TDP candidate from Serilingampally who is fighting the incumbent TRS MLA, is indignant about voters being "turned away" from his constituency. He claims TRS party workers are sitting (as election agents) on all the polling counters.
"They are analysing the voters and allowing only TRS supporters inside while telling others that they do not have a vote in the booth. We have noticed this in Miyapur and Chandanagar and have informed the Election Commission. Even the police are assisting them with this. As a candidate, when I went inside to question this, the police dragged me out. Are they neutral or not?"
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
12:00 (IST)
Will Hyderabadi biryani become Bhagya Biryani?
BJP's Yogi Adityanath promised to rename the state capital as Bhagyanagar if his party was voted to power. The Uttar Pradesh government, under Adityanath, has renamed some ancient cities to reflect a more Hindu character.
"If Hyderabad has to be transformed into 'Bhagyanagar' then I call upon you to support BJP to form the government (in Telangana)", he had said.
Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh Lodh, who was an MLA in the dissolved Assembly, had on several occasions earlier said that BJP would aim to rename Hyderabad and other cities in the state after the names of great people, if elected to power.
11:18 (IST)
'Congress fulfilled dream of separate Telangana,' Rahul Gandhi makes final poll pitch in audio message
The youngest state of India, Telangana has lost four precious years due to ‘Corruption, Commission & Coterie Raj'. Let us throw out the arrogance of power and usher in a New era towards a ‘Bangaru Telangana’," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's appeal today. Surjewala tweeted an audio message from Rahul Gandhi, in which the Congress president is heard reminding voters that it was the Congress party that created Telangana. He also thanked Congress workers for their hard work ahead of the polls.
11:14 (IST)
Nizamabad sees triangular contest as BJP, combined Opposition give tough fight to TRS in its bastion
The Nizamabad district, considered a stronghold of the TRS is witnessing a triangular contests in majority of the Assembly constituencies. As the CPI, TJS, Congress and TDP have fielded a common candidate, the ruling TRS is facing a tough fight. However, BJP candidates have also emerged strong contenders in Nizamabad urban, Kamareddy, Jukkal, Nizamabad rural and Armoor Assembly constituencies, Deccan Chronicle reported.
11:10 (IST)
Kavitha Rao, KCR's daughter and Nizamabad MP queues up to cast her vote
TRS MP K Kavitha stands in a queue to cast her vote at polling booth no. 177 in Pothangal, Nizamabad.
10:59 (IST)
A few villages boycott polls in Khammam and Rangapuram Thanda
Reports are coming in of a poll boycott in a few villages. Voters at Imamnagar in Khammam refused to cast their votes saying none of their problems have been addressed over the past four years. Local leaders have rushed to the area to talk to the protestors. Polling is also being boycotted in Rangapuram Thanda in Kodad constituency.
10:55 (IST)
Only 136 women candidates in fray
While women voters across Telangana number around 1.39 crore, only 136 women candidates are participating in these polls.
Women voters arrive at the polling booth in St Ann's High School in Nampally in Hyderabad, a locality that hosts the party offices of Congress, BJP, MIM, TJS and many others.
Input by: Syed Maqsood
10:54 (IST)
Data from last election shows 2% vote swing in 2018 may change outcome of election
Last time, KCR's party won 63 seats against the 21 seats of Congress and 15 of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. This year data from the last election shows a 2 percent vote swing may change the outcome of the election. Rao had a good equation with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which won 7 seats in the last election.
10:38 (IST)
NT Rama Rao's granddaughter contest polls on TDP ticket from Kukatpally
Voters at a polling booth at Kukatpally constituency where Suhasini Nandamuri, granddaughter of TDP founder NT Rama Rao and daughter of actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna, is contesting her maiden elections as a TDP candidate. Her uncle and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu campaigned extensively for her here. She is only the second politician from NTR's family to contest from Telangana after NTR himself lost from Kalwakurthy in 1989.
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
10:34 (IST)
NT Rama Rao Junior queues up with family to cast vote
Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Junior, also known as Jr NTR or Tarak, a well-known Telegu film personality was seen outside the polling booth.
10:27 (IST)
10.15% voter turnout till am in Telangana, says EC
At 10 am, the voter turnout stands at 10.15% across Telangana, the Election Commission said.
10:12 (IST)
2-3% swing votes may play decisive role in Telangana
While KCR's party won 63 seats last time against the 21 seats of Congress and 15 of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, data from the last election shows a 2 percent vote swing may change the outcome of the election. This is where an alliance can also come into play. While KCR has dubbed Congress the only enemy of Telangana, his criticism of the BJP has not been as pronounced. The caretaker chief minister also shares a good equation with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which he has termed a friendly party. AIMIM had won 7 seats in the last election.
10:07 (IST)
As money power dominates election, Adilabad shopkeeper puts up sign saying his vote is not for sale
Image sourced by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
10:03 (IST)
After EVM snags, missing names from voters' lists inconvenience voters
After technical glitches, missing names from voters' list mars Telangana Assembly elections. While the common man is already miffed, known faces of the state have also expressed their dissatisfaction. Badminton player Jwala Gutta took to Twitter to share that her name was missing from the list despite it being available on the online list. "Surprised to see my name disappear from the voting list after checking online. How’s the election fair...when names arr mysteriously disappearing from the list," Jwala tweeted.
09:58 (IST)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi casts vote in Hyderabad
MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi voted in Hyderabad during Telangana assembly elections today. He appealed people to come out in large numbers and vote and "exercise their choice". "We will overcome all political challenges with the support of people of Telangana. I hope people of Hyderabad will utilise their holiday today and strengthen the democracy of the country," he said, requesting residents not to sit back at home.
09:48 (IST)
Watch: BJP leader G Kishan Reddy casts his vote
BJP state president G Kishan Reddy arrives to cast his vote. He is contesting from Amberpet, a constituency that has elected him thrice before. At the end of each of his five-year terms, he has been presenting a public report about his performance there.
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
09:38 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu urges people to vote
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu urged people to cast their votes. The TDP has aligned with the Prajakutami opposition alliance.
09:31 (IST)
8.97% turnout recorded till 9 am
Voting turnout in Telangana Assembly Elections is 8.97 percent till 9 am. Six percent of the voters have exercised their right in Nalgonda district, seven percent in Hyderabad, eight percent in Rangareddy and five percent in Adilabad.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
09:21 (IST)
Volunteers help person's with disability as EC aims to make polling process more accessible
The theme of the election this time, according to the Election Commission is 'accessibility' and special arrangements have been made for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).
09:15 (IST)
Opposition alliance, TRS give front page ads on polling day, EC says no poll violation
Even as the election campaign concluded day before yesterday, and the Model Code of Conduc dictates that there is a ban on any form of election campaign after 5 pm on 5 December, political advertisements were splashed across the front pages of dailies in Telangana. However, according to The News Minute, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar clarified that it was not a poll violation. “The advertisements are pre-certified, so I do not think they are in violation of the MCC,” he said, addressing the media on Thursday.
09:10 (IST)
Security up in 13 Left-Wing extremism hit seats
Over 50,000 security personnel including 18,860 drafted from neighbouring states and central forces have been deployed as part of the massive security arrangements, with a particular focus on 4000 vulnerable booths and the 13 Naxal-affected districts. Over 1.50 lakh polling personnel have been deployed to conduct the polling process.
09:01 (IST)
Voters queue up at booths in Jukkal reserved seat; two-time sitting MLA faces 6 other candidates in fray
Voters check for their names on the booth's list at Pitlam, a village in the reserved constituency of Jukkal. Here two-time MLA Hanmanth Shinde, currently with the TRS, is contesting against six other candidates — three independents and one each from INC, BJP and BSP.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
08:57 (IST)
A 90-yr-old voter walks it down to polling booth in Telangana
A 90-year-old voter, Yaddama is on her way to cast her vote for Jukkal (SC) constituency.
Image by Sursingh Rajpurohit
08:50 (IST)
Telangana deputy CM casts his vote
Telangana deputy chief minister Kadiyan Srihari cast his vote in Warangal seat early morning. He arrived with his family at the polling booth.
08:41 (IST)
BJP leader G Kishan Reddy casts his vote
08:40 (IST)
In election season, Telangana's economy reels under massive public debt
India's youngest state is under a huge burden of public debt. Telangana's caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) told the Assembly in March that the state's debt stood at Rs 1.42 trillion. The Opposition parties, however, claimed during the poll campaign that this was Rs 2.5 trillion.
This, however, has not stopped the ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from making even grander poll promises than in 2014. For example, the government is spending Rs 130 billion a year on pensions alone but with all the main parties promising to hike the pension amount, it is estimated that the allocation will have to be doubled.
The ruling party also assured that financial assistance to farmers as input subsidy under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme will be increased from Rs 8,000 per acre per year to Rs 10,000.
08:29 (IST)
Actors Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna cast early vote
Telegu film actors Actors Allu Arjun and Akkineni Nagarjuna cast early vote in Friday's polling exercise. While Allu Arjun was spotted standing in a queue outside booth number 152 in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, Nagarjuna cast his vote along with his wife Amala Akkineni at booth number 151 in the same area.
08:21 (IST)
Recap: Telangana elects a new Assembly today, over 1800 candidates in fray; an overview of election-related stats
Today, Telangana’s 2.8 crore voters will choose their next government, for the first time as a separate state. They include 1,41,56,182 men and 1,39,05,811 women. The electorate also includes 10,038 service voters and 249 overseas Indian electors.
Over 32,574 polling stations, including 241 auxiliary booths, will be functioning across the 119 constituencies. The constituency with the highest number of voters is Serilingampally in Greater Hyderabad with over 5.75 lakh voters while Maoist-hit Bhadrachalam in Khammam district has the least voters at 1.37 lakh. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in 106 constituencies while in the 13 Left Wing Extremism affected constituencies polling will conclude at 4 pm.