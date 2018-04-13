Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao meets JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru as part of attempt to form 'federal front'

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday met Jananta Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda at the latter's Bengaluru residence.

According to PTI, this is part of Rao's attempts to form a 'federal front' comprising non-BJP and non-Congress parties.

"Both the leaders are expected to discuss the present political scenario in the country," a close aide of Rao had told PTI in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Rao will also meet Deve Gowda's son and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief had last month met West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamta Benerjee in Kolkata.

He had then said that the process for creation of the federal front has begun and he would now talk to like-minded parties.

Banerjee had later pitched for forming a "federal front" excluding Congress to defeat BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a "one-to-one" fight in the states.

With inputs from PTI