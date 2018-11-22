Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao slams BJP and Congress, dubs them 'brothers who cannot be believed'

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief and Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said that "both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are brothers who cannot be believed".

Addressing a public meeting at Devarakonda, Rao, who is commonly known as KCR also announced that he will enter into the national politics after the Telangana Vidhan Sabha elections.

He also accused TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior leader Jana Reddy of cheating the people of Nalgonda district and added, "Around 85 tribal areas are converted into Gram Panchayat which benefited the people of Lambada community in the district. No one can stop the victory of TRS in Devarakonda."

At another public meeting in Jadcherla, Rao credited his government for completing all the pending projects in the Mahabubnagar district and criticised Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

He said, "All the pending projects in the district are about to complete in few months. Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister for other state and had written a letter to the central government to stop Palamuru Ethipothala project in the district, why Naidu had not developed the district in nine years and how can TDP contest here now without any guilt".

He also made an announcement of implementing a new health scheme and said, "A new health scheme same as Kantivelugu will be implemented by the ENT department and blood samples of public will be collected in the state by which the Telangana health status can be known to the government."

Claiming that the TRS government has implemented many schemes which are not implemented anywhere in the world, he also promised to provide water for 20 lakhs acre of land in the Mahabubnagar district.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 11 December.