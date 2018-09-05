You are here:
Telangana Cabinet likely to meet on Thursday to decide on Assembly dissolution, pave way for early elections

Politics Press Trust of India Sep 05, 2018 15:32:13 IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet is likely to meet Thursday, the second time in five days, amid indications that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may take a call on dissolution of the state Assembly to pave the way for early elections.

File image of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. News18

Sources in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Wednesday claimed the government has more-or-less made up its mind on dissolution of the assembly, whose term ends in 2019. "Dissolution is pucca. Yes, that's what's happening...the Cabinet will recommend dissolution or convening of the House to deliberate on the matter," a senior TRS leader told PTI.

Assembly elections in Telangana are originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, but the chief minister sees advantage for TRS in delinking the two polls. In recent weeks, the state government had announced a slew of measures for the benefit of various sections of the society.

Speculation has been rife that the TRS may go for early elections to cash in on the perceived positive atmosphere prevailing for it in the state. Addressing a TRS public meeting on Sunday, Rao had referred to media reports about early polls and said ministers and party leaders had authorised him to take a decision on it in the interest of people and the party.

The cabinet that met on Sunday ahead of the public meeting approved certain welfare measures. The ruling TRS has planned to organise 100 public meetings across the state in 50 days, beginning with a meeting at Husnabad near Karimnagar on 7 September. The party captured power in the state in the maiden assembly elections held in May 2014, winning 63 of the 119 seats.


