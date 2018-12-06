You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Telangana Assembly polls: TRS downplays Yogi Adityanath's promise of renaming Karimnagar district if BJP comes to power

Politics Press Trust of India Dec 06, 2018 20:54:05 IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Thursday downplayed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on renaming Karimnagar district if the BJP came to power in Telangana, saying it's a non-issue.

Addressing an election rally on Wednesday at Karimnagar in the poll-bound Telangana, Adityanath said: "If the BJP comes to power in Telangana then BJP will work for renaming Karimnagar district into 'Karipuram' and respect your sentiments."

"That's nobody's agenda in Karimnagar," the Deputy Leader of TRS in Lok Sabha, B Vinod Kumar, retorted on Adityanath's renaming pitch.

"It's his (Adityanath's) own fascination. It's in nobody's thoughts in Karimnagar. No body asked for it (renaming). It's for the first time that I have heard (somebody favouring name change)," the Karimnagar MP told PTI.


Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 20:54 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories




Cricket Scores