Telangana Assembly polls: TRS downplays Yogi Adityanath's promise of renaming Karimnagar district if BJP comes to power

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Thursday downplayed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on renaming Karimnagar district if the BJP came to power in Telangana, saying it's a non-issue.

Addressing an election rally on Wednesday at Karimnagar in the poll-bound Telangana, Adityanath said: "If the BJP comes to power in Telangana then BJP will work for renaming Karimnagar district into 'Karipuram' and respect your sentiments."

"That's nobody's agenda in Karimnagar," the Deputy Leader of TRS in Lok Sabha, B Vinod Kumar, retorted on Adityanath's renaming pitch.

"It's his (Adityanath's) own fascination. It's in nobody's thoughts in Karimnagar. No body asked for it (renaming). It's for the first time that I have heard (somebody favouring name change)," the Karimnagar MP told PTI.