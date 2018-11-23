Telangana Assembly polls: Narendra Modi has 'Hindu-Muslim disease', says K Chandrasekhar Rao at political rally

In a fresh personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a public address in the state on Friday, accused the prime minister of having a "Hindu-Muslim disease."

"Is Telangana Modi's property? His grandfather's property? He did not listen to us. He has a Hindu-Muslim disease." he said. Rao has been campaigning all across the state since 19 November.

He was referring to the BJP's tactic of raising religious issues during election season.

Rao's comments come amid many other personal attacks on the prime minister. Congress leader CP Joshi led the charge against Modi on Thursday, when he claimed that only Pandits, intellectuals and Brahmins were qualified to speak on Hinduism. Joshi had earlier condemned the "fabricated use" of his statement by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Joshi had questioned Modi and Uma Bharti's authority over the subject.

"If anyone is qualified to speak on religion it is the Pandits, the intellectuals and the Brahmins. There is a weird trend in the country where people from different castes are speaking on Hinduism. Uma Bharti, who belongs to the Lodi samaj, is talking about the Hindu religion. Sadhvi ji also belongs to a different religion and is talking about the Hindu religion. Narendra Modi too belongs to some other religion and talks about Hinduism. In the last 50 years, Brahmins have lost their mind," said CP Joshi.

Joshi's comments were followed by Uttar Pradesh Congress' chief Raj Babbar, who reportedly called the prime minister manhoos (ominous) over the rising fuel prices.

He also launched a personal attack against Modi by comparing the devalued rate of the Indian rupee to the prime minister’s nonagenarian mother.

"He (Modi) used to say that the Indian rupee has fallen so much against the dollar that it was nearing the age of the then prime minister (Manmohan Singh). Today, the rupee’s valuation has dropped so low, that it is inching closer to your beloved mother’s age," Babbar, who was campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, said.

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also launched an attack on Modi on Friday, and said: "Modi's leher (wave) has now turned to zeher (poison)."

The faith that was put in Modi in 2014 has been completely ruined, he said.