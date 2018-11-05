You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Telangana Assembly polls: Congress says seat-sharing talks with Opposition parties to be finalised by 9 Nov

Politics Press Trust of India Nov 05, 2018 20:05:05 IST

Hyderabad: The Congress, which is leading the "grand alliance" of Opposition parties for the 7 December Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana, Monday said seat-sharing among the parties would be finalised by 9 November.

"Talks are on with all. It has nearly concluded. You will come to know by 9th (November). There is no problem in seat sharing of the alliance," RC Khuntia, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, told reporters.

Representational image. News18

Representational image. News18

The "grand alliance" comprises Congress, Telugu Desam party, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

"Talks are on with TJS (Telangana Jana Samithi), TDP (Telugu Desam Party), CPI (Communist Party of India)... All the lists (of candidates) will also be released," Khuntia said.

He was replying to a query about seat-sharing among "grand alliance" partners and the TJS reportedly seeking more seats than what it was offered.

The gazette notification for the elections will be issued on 12 November and the last date of nominations is 19 November, according to the schedule released by the Election Commission.

There are a total of 119 Assembly seats in the state.

The TDP, TJS and CPI are reportedly seeking 18, 14, and at least five seats respectively as part of seat-sharing.

Earlier, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Telangana unit leaders announced support to the Congress.


Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018 20:05 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores