Telangana Assembly polls: Asaduddin Owaisi alleges Congress offered him Rs 25 lakh to cancel campaign rally

Nirmal: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the Congress party had offered him Rs 25 lakh to cancel his campaign rally in Telangana's Nirmal.

He further questioned, "what will you give us, we made the Taj Mahal and you will give us (wealth)?"

Addressing a rally at Nirmal on Monday, Owaisi said, "I am not like them, I cannot sell my promise. I truly believe in promoting my people and their interests. I want to see our flag hoisted in every corner of India. I want to see the progress and zeal of the youth of every youth in the country. I salute all the hundreds of youths who came to see me when I reached here. This is the energy I want to create."

The AIMIM president further stated that his only demand is to promote justice and dignity.

"And these Congress people, they have so much pride in their wealth. What will you give us? We made the Taj Mahal and you will give us (wealth)? The Charminar, Jama Masjid, Qutab Minar, the fort in Nirmal, our presence is strong in every corner of this country. This is the difference! To stop our rally, they were offering Rs 25 lakh in party funds. This is a symbol of their pride," Owaisi added.

Political drama in Telangana intensifies as the 7 December Legislative Assembly Elections, which will elect members from 119 constituencies, inch closer. The counting of votes will take place on 11 December.