Telangana Assembly Election 2018: TRS MP Vishweshwar Reddy resigns from party, says govt became 'inaccessible'

In a setback to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of the state Assembly polls on 7 December, TRS MP from Chevella Konda, Vishweshwar Reddy, on Tuesday resigned from his party.

"Regretfully, based on multiple incidences, I began to feel (especially in the last 2 years), that we as a party were becoming more and more distant, from the very people, whom we had once represented extremely well. We as a government were becoming inaccessible to the people," Reddy said in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Reddy in the letter also said that there were five primary reasons why he chose to leave TRS: Personal reasons, "injustice to karyakarthas who worked for Telangana statehood", and injustice at the constituency, state and party level.

"The party has inducted people who were against Telangana and our ideology into the cabinet and given them more power and prominence. I feel people who were fighting for Telangana and share a common ideology including me are no longer needed in the party," he further said.

On Wednesday, TRS had announced ten more candidates for the state polls.

The party had earlier declared candidates for 107 Assembly segments. The total number of constituencies is 119.

The latest list includes former minister Danam Nagender who will contest from Khairatabad in Hyderabad.

Nagender, a former Congress leader who served as a minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, joined TRS in June this year.

With inputs from PTI