Telangana Assembly Election 2018: Congress first list to be released on 10 November, says RC Khuntia

Hyderabad: The first list of Congress candidates for the 7 December Assembly polls in Telangana would be released on 10 November, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana RC Khuntia told reporters in Delhi that the party has cleared 74 names.

There are 119 ssembly segments. He said the party has decided to leave 25 seats — 14 to Telugu Desam Party, eight to Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and three to CPI.

The meeting of the party's election committee would be held on 11 or 12 November to consider the remaining seats, he said.

Congress leaders, including its screening committee, have been been working on finalising the names for the assembly polls for the last several days in Delhi.

The alliance comprises the Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI.

Meanwhile, TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and other party leaders met party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada to hold consultations on finalising candidates.

Ramana said the candidates would be finalised in the next couple of days.

The Gazette notification for the polls would be issued on 12 November and the last date of nominations is 19 November, according to the schedule released by the Election Commission.