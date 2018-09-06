Telangana Assembly dissolved: Caretaker chief minister KCR sets tone for early election, says cabinet 'worked tirelessly'

Governor of Telangana ESL Narasimhan on Thursday dissolved the state assembly following the recommendation from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao-led cabinet. The decision set the tone for an early election in the southern state. However, the Governor asked KCR to continue as caretaker chief minister until the new government is formed.

Soon after the announcement, KCR addressed the media about the dissolution, and listed the Telagana government's achievements and praised his cabinet for "working tirelessly". KCR said that the economic growth in Telangana was unparalleled. He added that the governance in the state had received "international acclaim".

Using the example of having provided "uninterrupted power supply to the people" and following through on policy decisions, KCR said that his government had "outdone previous Congress governments". "The growth and development in Telangana must not stop." he said.

KCR said that the state will go to polls in November, and that the results can be expected by December. "Will declare 105 candidates for the polls, after extensive survey of the current MLAs," he said. He added that calling for early polls was "not a political move".

Times Now reported that KCR said the decision was taken after consulting with the Election Commission, however, ANI quoted the EC as saying that no formal notification had been received. "As and when we get an official notification, we will deliberate on it for the future course of action," the statement said.

KCR also thanked his MLAs for supporting his decision to dissolve the Assembly. He said that "99.99 percent" of the policies had been implemented by the state government. He said that he will address a gathering on Friday, "an auspicious day in the Shravan month"