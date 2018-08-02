Tejashwi Yadav to stage dharna in Delhi over Muzaffarpur scandal; other Opposition parties likely to join

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced that he will stage a demonstration at the national capital later this week in protest against "heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur".

Yadav, who is the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, urged "all to attend" the dharna at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 4 August. "Against heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur sponsored and protected by Nitish government, we will stage a dharna on Saturday, 4 August at Jantar Mantar.

Request all to attend", the RJD heir apparent tweeted. Yadav has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal involving sexual abuse of more than 30 girls.

Although it was not known which other parties or leaders would be joining the proposed dharna, party sources said Yadav was likely to rope in Congress president Rahul Gandhi with whom he has come to share a good rapport in recent times.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal may also make an appearance at the RJD leader's dharna as he retweeted a post by a journalist which read "so @ArvindKejriwal will also join the Muzaffarpur rape protest organized by @yadavtejashwi at Jantar Mantar".