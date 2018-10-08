Tejashwi Yadav to embark on second leg of RJD's Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Yatra from 21 Oct, will address rallies across Bihar

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will embark on the second leg of 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Yatra' from 21 October. Tejashwi will be touring as many as ten districts of Bihar. The yatra will culminate on 2 November.

During the tour, he will be addressing public rallies in Gopalganj, Siwan, Chapra, Sitamarhi, Nawada, Jehanabad, Nalanda among others. The RJD has issued letters to its party's district presidents and key functionaries in order to inform them about the schedule of the 'yatra' and direct them to make adequate perorations for the same.

Tejashwi conducted the first round of 'Nyay Yatra' in the month of February. The RJD leader had then toured Purnia, Samastipur and Madhubani districts.