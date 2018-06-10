You are here:
Tejashwi Yadav responds to brother Tej Pratap's claim of being 'sidelined,' says 'there's no rift'

Politics IANS Jun 10, 2018 19:31:20 IST

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday denied any rift with his elder brother and former Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav.

File image of Tejaswi yadav and Tej Pratap. Image courtesy/ Facebook

"Tej Pratap is not only my elder brother, he is also my guide (margdarshak). There is nothing like any rift between us," Tejashwi Yadav said, a day after Tej Pratap expressed his unhappiness over what he called being "ignored and sidelined" in the RJD and a section of the media reporting a rift between RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's two sons.

In a damage-control exercise, Tejashwi said that whatever his elder brother said was in the party's interest and it would help strengthen the RJD.

Tej Pratap on Saturday said that some people in the party were not listening to him and sought action against elements in the RJD "out to create fissures" between him and his younger brother.

"Sometimes I feel sidelined and ignored in the party. But I will not do anything that could threaten party's unity. Tejashwi is very close to my heart," he told the media.

Tejashwi is considered by many as the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad Yadav in politics as he has been projected the chief ministerial candidate by the RJD repeatedly.


Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 19:31 PM

