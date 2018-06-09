Tej Pratap Yadav says he sometimes feels 'sidelined' in RJD, but asserts he won't break party's unity

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son and former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday expressed unhappiness over what he called being "ignored and sidelined" in the party.

He also said that some party leaders with vested interests are keen to create division and dispute between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi is a former deputy chief minister and present Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. He is considered by many as the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad in politics.

Tej Pratap, who got married last month, said that he has been ignored by some leaders in the RJD and claimed that it was being done as per instructions from "above".

"Sometimes I feel sidelined and ignored in the party. But I will not do anything that could threaten party's unity. Tejashwi is very close to my heart," he told the media in Patna.

Tej Pratap also cautioned the party against such elements in the party, who could try to drive a wedge between the brothers.

"For RJD and its allies, main responsibility is to oust the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led government at the Centre in 2019. But there are some anti-social elements in the party who are keen to break the unity," he tweeted.

However, some senior RJD leaders tried to downplay the unhappiness of Tej Pratap over being "sidelined and ignored in the party".

Tej Pratap, who is said to be of a religious nature and known for visiting temples and offering prayers, added that he will sacrifice anything for unity in the party and for his younger brother — Tejashwi.