You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Tej Pratap Yadav says he sometimes feels 'sidelined' in RJD, but asserts he won't break party's unity

Politics IANS Jun 09, 2018 22:31:52 IST

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son and former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday expressed unhappiness over what he called being "ignored and sidelined" in the party.

File image of Tej Pratap Yadav. News18

File image of Tej Pratap Yadav. News18

He also said that some party leaders with vested interests are keen to create division and dispute between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi is a former deputy chief minister and present Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. He is considered by many as the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad in politics.

Tej Pratap, who got married last month, said that he has been ignored by some leaders in the RJD and claimed that it was being done as per instructions from "above".

"Sometimes I feel sidelined and ignored in the party. But I will not do anything that could threaten party's unity. Tejashwi is very close to my heart," he told the media in Patna.

Tej Pratap also cautioned the party against such elements in the party, who could try to drive a wedge between the brothers.

"For RJD and its allies, main responsibility is to oust the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led government at the Centre in 2019. But there are some anti-social elements in the party who are keen to break the unity," he tweeted.

However, some senior RJD leaders tried to downplay the unhappiness of Tej Pratap over being "sidelined and ignored in the party".

Tej Pratap, who is said to be of a religious nature and known for visiting temples and offering prayers, added that he will sacrifice anything for unity in the party and for his younger brother — Tejashwi.


Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 22:31 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores