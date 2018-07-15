TDP writes to non-BJP, non-Congress leaders ahead of Monsoon Session, seeks 'justice for Andhra Pradesh'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has stepped up efforts to reach out to non-Congress, non-BJP parties and written to leaders of outfits seeking "justice" to Andhra Pradesh. His move comes four months after the TDP quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over it not granting special status to the southern state.

Naidu addressed the letters to party presidents and parliamentary party leaders and sought their co-operation in the TDP's fight against the Centre, India Today reported. TDP MPs have been handing over the letters written by Naidu to the political leaders.

However, Naidu's overtures appear to have received a less-than-enthusiastic response from at least one party: the Shiv Sena. The Maharashtra regional party's chief Uddhav Thackeray has not given time to meet TDP MPs who approached him seeking support, according to a report in ANI.

The TDP, which has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, has been strident in its criticism of the Centre since it left the government. Shortly after quitting the NDA, it had moved a no-confidence motion in the lower House.

The party has also voiced its opposition to numerous policies of the central government in the recent past. For instance, while it supported the 'one nation, one poll, proposal earlier, it decried it as a game plan by national parties to decimate regional parties in a more recent statement.

"The BJP has turned into a political shark. It's trying to live by prying on smaller fish," TDP politburo member and finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said.

The TDP plans to raise the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is slated to begin on 18 July. The Budget Session of Parliament was virtually washed out due to disruptions and adjournments over various issues, including special status for Andhra Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI