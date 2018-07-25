TDP says promises made to Andhra Pradesh on special category status was 'drowned in Ganga'

New Delhi: A Telugu Desam Party member on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, saying he seems to have "drowned" in the River Ganga the promises he made to Andhra Pradesh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar asserted that Modi had spoken about what his government has done for the state and that TDP's charges were politically motivated.

Modi had also said that the Union government stands for the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Kumar said.

Raising the issue, Thota Narasimham of the TDP said Modi made a political speech during the reply to the no-confidence motion against his government on Friday last but did not respond to their issues.

The prime minister represents Varanasi and he appears to have drowned his promises in the Ganga, he said, claiming that the state's people felt "cheated".

The TDP has been demanding special category status for the state.