TDP MPs hold protest inside Lok Sabha Speaker's chamber over no-confidence motion, Andhra Pradesh special status

New Delhi: TDP MPs on Friday again held protests for special category status for Andhra Pradesh inside Parliament even after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die.

The party's MPs, including those from the Rajya Sabha, held the protests inside Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's chamber as the party's no-confidence notice against the government was not taken up for discussion.

The House was unable to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government.

High drama was witnessed in the Central Hall of Parliament as well as in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs protested for the status to Andhra Pradesh.

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu had in a tele-conferencing this morning had asked the party's MPs to intensify their protest here on the issue.

The TDP members in the Upper House refused to leave the chamber even after the House was adjourned for the day around 2.30 pm, later they were all marshalled out around 8.15 pm.