TDP MLA SV Mohan Reddy returns to YSR Congress fold, vows to defeat Chandrababu Naidu's party in Kurnool

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sitting MLA from Kurnool constituency SV Mohan Reddy on Thursday joined YSR Congress Party in the presence of its chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

This comes as a second jolt to TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as MLA Revanth Reddy on Tuesday had tendered his resignation from all party posts and membership.

Reddy had won the seat on the YSRCP ticket from Kurnool seat in 2014 and later defected to the TDP. This time, Naidu didn't give ticket to Reddy. He said that he has been cheated and realized the mistake of betraying YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy. Reddy said: "I am returning to YSRCP without any expectation. I will work for the TDP's defeat in Kurnool." There are 25 Lok Sabha and175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on 11 April. The Lok Sabha and legislative assembly polls will be held simultaneously in the state on this day. The results will be announced on 23 May.

