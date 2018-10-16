TDP dismisses TRS' criticism of party's alliance with Congress ahead of Telangana Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Dismissing ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) criticism that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was an "Andhra party," the state unit of the party has said it was founded by late NT Rama Rao in the city, in the heart of Telangana.

"Telugu Desam Party was formed in the heart of Telangana by late NT Rama Rao. Soon after its formation, changes have come in political arena. Through TDP, many sections have found their way into assembly and parliament. They got (their) share in governance," TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana told PTI.

Asserting that TDP had ushered in welfare and development, benefiting the poor, he said it has found a place in the hearts of the poor in Telangana as a party that belongs to them.

"People feel that a rise in the living standards and a boost to welfare and development is possible with TDP," Ramana said.

TDP has allied with Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) to form a "grand alliance" for the 7 December Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.

Asked about TRS criticism against TDP for allying with Congress as NT Rama Rao had formed the party on anti-Congress plank, Ramana said there has been a change in the policies and ideology of the Congress and also in circumstances since TDP was formed in 1982.

Alleging that ruling TRS has led an even more undemocratic rule in Telangana (than Congress did when TDP was formed) and ignored the poor, he said TDP, Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) have come together to defeat the "family rule" of TRS.

"The aim of the alliance is to work from a people's angle, to realise the aspirations of martyrs (those who sacrificed life in support of separate Telangana)," Ramana

said.

"Though TDP is in Opposition in Telangana for the third time, it is still strong on the back of its cadre strength (with substantial membership)," he claimed.

"We have (party) committees up to village level. It is only TDP in the state which has such strong network. In the interest of development and seeking a democratic rule in Telangana, we have gone for grand alliance comprising Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS. We will strive for victory and (I have) confidence that (grand alliance) government will come," he added.

TDP won 15 assembly segments (out of 119) and a Lok Sabha seat in Telangana in the 2014 elections.

However, 12 out of the 15 MLAs switched over to ruling TRS which has considerably weakened the party.

TDP maintains that its core strength of workers remained intact though leaders have deserted the party.

"The partners of "grand alliance" are in talks to clinch a Common Minimum Programme and the seat-sharing among them, he noted.

Asked if the alliance of opposition parties would extend to Lok Sabha election as well, he said the parties have decided to move ahead with coordination and in a spirit of

give and take, hoping that the spirit would continue among them.