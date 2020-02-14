You are here:
TDP accuses YSR Congress Party of trying to malign Chandrababu Naidu's image by starting 'false campaign' over I-T raid

Politics Press Trust of India Feb 14, 2020 23:57:43 IST

  • The TDP accused the YSRCP of having 'started a false campaign' that Rs 2,000 cr was found from a former personal secretary of Chandrababu Naidu

  • It cited I-T officials as saying that 'Rs 2,000 crore irregularities' were noticed in the country (apparently various locations, including in Andhra Pradesh)

  • The TDP also said that the campaign was an attempt to 'divert the attention of the people' from the corruption cases faced by Andhra CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Guntur: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday accused the ruling YSR Congress Party of trying to malign the image of its supremo N Chandrababu Naidu over an income tax raid in the state.

File image of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. PTI

This was an attempt "to divert the attention of the people" from the corruption cases faced by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, a TDP press release here said.

The party cited IT officials as saying that "Rs 2,000 crore irregularities" were noticed in the country (apparently various locations, including in Andhra Pradesh) and accused the YSRCP of having "started a false campaign that the amount was found" from a former personal secretary of Naidu and 'blamed' TDP.

The former Personal Secretary was "relieved from Chandrababu Naidu's office nine months ago", it said, adding, the former was "harassed" in the name of Income Tax raids.

TDP also accused the ruling YSR Congress party of "trying to malign the image of" Naidu.

