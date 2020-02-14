TDP accuses YSR Congress Party of trying to malign Chandrababu Naidu's image by starting 'false campaign' over I-T raid

Guntur: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday accused the ruling YSR Congress Party of trying to malign the image of its supremo N Chandrababu Naidu over an income tax raid in the state.

This was an attempt "to divert the attention of the people" from the corruption cases faced by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, a TDP press release here said.

The party cited IT officials as saying that "Rs 2,000 crore irregularities" were noticed in the country (apparently various locations, including in Andhra Pradesh) and accused the YSRCP of having "started a false campaign that the amount was found" from a former personal secretary of Naidu and 'blamed' TDP.

The former Personal Secretary was "relieved from Chandrababu Naidu's office nine months ago", it said, adding, the former was "harassed" in the name of Income Tax raids.

TDP also accused the ruling YSR Congress party of "trying to malign the image of" Naidu.

