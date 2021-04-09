TASMAC Special: Can alcohol be banned in Tamil Nadu?

All major political parties in Tamil Nadu have promised complete ban on liquor in their manifestos. Firstpost visited liquor stores (operated by government owned TASMAC) around Chennai to talk to people about how feasible this promise is.

Both single window liquor outlets and elite liquor outlets were covered. Most people at elite outlets covered their faces and quickly walked away when Firstpost tried to speak to them about the issue. The ones in the regular outlets were more forthcoming with their opinions.

Want to know what exactly they think about this promise? Watch the video to find out.

Video shot and edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan