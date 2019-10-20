Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal profile: NCP's Sumanvahini RR Patil takes on various challengers

Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Sangli district — Miraj.

Constituency Name—Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal

Constituency Number—287

District Name—Sangli

Total Electors—292673

Female Electors—141921

Male Electors—150746

Third Gender—6

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and NCP candidate Adv (Aaba) Alias Raosaheb Ramrao Patil has won both the assembly elections held in 2014 and 2009.

In 2014, Adv Raosaheb Ramrao won 1,08,310 votes against the BJP candidate Ajitrao Shankarrao Ghorpade’s 85,900 votes for the seat.

In 2009, Adv Raosaheb Ramrao secured 99,109 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Patil Dinkar Balaso’s 33,936 votes.

In 2019, NCP's Sumanvahini RR (Aba) Patil will face opponents including Balaso Sitaram Pawar of Baliraja Party, independent candidate Suman Ravsaheb Alias R (Aba) Patil, Ajitrao Shankarrao Ghorpade of Shiv Sena among others.

