Tarapur Election Result 2020: Divya Prakash of RJD leads; LJP's Mina Devi trailing
A total of 26 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Tarapur seat this year.
Tarapur Election Result 2020: Situated in Bhagalpur region and Munger district of Bihar, the Tarapur Assembly Constituency is part of the (40) Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.
Falling in the rural category, the seat was won by ML Choudhary of the JD(U) in 2015. He defeated Sakuni Choudhary of HAMS by a margin of 11,947 votes. The constituency polled on 28 October, 2020, the first phase of the three-phase Bihar Assembly Election 2020.
According to News18, the 164 Tarapur Assembly constituency consists of community development blocks Asarganj, Tarapur, Tetiha Bamber and Sangrampur; Gram Panchayats Ramankabad (West), Ramankabad (East), Majhgyan, Murade, Gangata, Dariyapur-1 and 2 and Kharagpur (Notified Area) of Kharagpur Community Development Block.
Here is some information about the Tarapur constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,13,423
Number of male voters: 1,67,801
Number of female voters: 1,44,193
Number of transgender voters: 9
Voter turnout in 2020: 55.12 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 52.66 percent
