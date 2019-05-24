Tamluk Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Tamluk Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 15,27,273 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,96,779

Female electors: 7,30,494

Assembly Constituency: Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia (SC), Nandigram

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Lakshman Chandra Seth of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Suvendu Adhikari of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the election in 2009 and 2014. In the 2016 bypoll, Dibyendu Adhikari of the TMC won the seat.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.