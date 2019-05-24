Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Tamluk Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 17:17:57 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Adhikari Dibyendu 724,433 Votes 50% Votes
BJP Sidharthasankar Naskar 534,268 Votes 37% Votes
CPI(M) Sk. Ibrahim Ali 136,129 Votes 9% Votes
INC Lakshman Chandra Seth 16,001 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 10,533 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Madhusudan Bera 6,008 Votes 0% Votes
IND Marphat Ali Khan 4,750 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Makhan Mahapatra 4,496 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Satadal Metya 3,197 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adak Sukomal 2,486 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dhananjoy Dalai 1,631 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Motyar Rahaman 1,341 Votes 0% Votes
RJASP Sankar Mondal 1,226 Votes 0% Votes
Tamluk Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 15,27,273 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,96,779

Female electors: 7,30,494

Assembly Constituency: Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia (SC), Nandigram

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Lakshman Chandra Seth of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Suvendu Adhikari of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the election in 2009 and 2014. In the 2016 bypoll, Dibyendu Adhikari of the TMC won the seat.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:17:57 IST

