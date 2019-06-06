You are here:
Tamil should be made compulsory in all Central govt offices in Tamil Nadu, demands MK Stalin following controversy over Hindi 'imposition'

Politics Asian News International Jun 06, 2019 11:15:45 IST

Chennai: DMK leader MK Stalin, on Wednesday demanded Tamil be made compulsory in all central government offices in Tamil Nadu.

"Now central government is trying to impose Hindi in the name of triple language system. Tamil should be a governing language. The Tamil Language should be compulsory in central government offices," Stalin said.

File image of DMK chief chief minister MK Stalin. PTI

The DMK leader said this at Quaid-e-Millath's 124th birth anniversary which was celebrated by various political party leaders in Chennai. Quaid-e-Millath was a former member of parliament and President of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Stalin said, "Milleth used to say that Constitution should remain as it was formed."

A controversy had earlier broken out in Tamil Nadu on 1 June over the new Draft Education Policy of the government at the Centre that has recommended a three-language formula with political parties opposing "imposition" of Hindi in the state.

"The BJP government should not even think about the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, having a two-language policy, is like honeycomb and BJP is trying to throw a stone at it by inflicting a three-language policy again. BJP should not even think about it in their dreams. Such greedy and wrong thing will cause them disaster," Stalin had earlier said.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 11:15:45 IST

