Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

'Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindutva politics': CPI leader D Raja says Amit Shah's visit to state will have no impact

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2018 20:58:29 IST

Chennai: Senior CPI leader D Raja on Monday claimed that BJP President Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu would not have any impact as the southern state will never accept "Hindutva politics".

"His (Shah's) visit is not going to have any impact and Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindutva politics. The BJP is spending huge money for this, but considering political, social and cultural history of the state it cannot have foothold here," he told reporters.

File image of CPI leader D Raja. AFP

File image of CPI leader D Raja. AFP

Shah is in the city on Monday on a one-day visit during which he is set to energize grassroots level functionaries ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 polls and meet a cross-section of leaders.

Referring to the Centre's proposal for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the CPI leader alleged that BJP was trying to divert nation's attention by talking about the "impractical" measure.

"Instead of talking about electoral reforms, the BJP is trying to divert issue on to simultaneous elections. That is not practical. The country has various diverse political situations. How can they impose such an initiative," he said.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 20:58 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores