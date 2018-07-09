'Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindutva politics': CPI leader D Raja says Amit Shah's visit to state will have no impact

Chennai: Senior CPI leader D Raja on Monday claimed that BJP President Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu would not have any impact as the southern state will never accept "Hindutva politics".

"His (Shah's) visit is not going to have any impact and Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindutva politics. The BJP is spending huge money for this, but considering political, social and cultural history of the state it cannot have foothold here," he told reporters.

Shah is in the city on Monday on a one-day visit during which he is set to energize grassroots level functionaries ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 polls and meet a cross-section of leaders.

Referring to the Centre's proposal for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the CPI leader alleged that BJP was trying to divert nation's attention by talking about the "impractical" measure.

"Instead of talking about electoral reforms, the BJP is trying to divert issue on to simultaneous elections. That is not practical. The country has various diverse political situations. How can they impose such an initiative," he said.