Tamil Nadu minister hints at Rajinikanth's entry into AIADMK, but most party cadres resent 'foisting' of superstar

For the past three weeks, the corridors of power in Tamil Nadu have been abuzz with whispers that a tectonic shift in state politics was in the offing. The reference was to the possibility of the ruling AIADMK inviting Rajinikanth to join the party.

Despite the hush-hush advance notice, when it was slipped in almost matter-of-fact during the course of a television interview over the weekend, eyebrows went up. In an interview to Puthiya Thalamurai Tamil news channel, Tamil Development and Culture minister K Pandiarajan was asked for a comment on the persistent rumours amidst Rajini's promise to bring back MGR's rule.

"Who knows, he may even come to us,'' was Pandiarajan's reply.

When asked if Rajini will come to the AIADMK for an alliance, Pandiarajan spilled the beans further. He said, "It could be an alliance, he could even join us.''

If this was Pandiarajan trying to test the waters, he got instant feedback. His cabinet colleague, co-operation minister Sellur Raju was clear there could be no lateral entry to a leadership position in the AIADMK.

"Anyone is welcome to join our party as an ordinary cadre member, but there is no place in the AIADMK if someone wants to come in straightaway as the leader. One must work his way up through hard work and loyalty towards the party,'' said Raju. Even though Pandiarajan had not referred to a Rajinikanth takeover, Raju's response was based more on what is being spoken of as a possibility.

Pandiarajan subsequently tried to do damage control by clarifying that since Rajinikanth's views on the anti-Sterlite agitation in Tuticorin and the Salem-Chennai expressway had matched those of the AIADMK, he had spoken favorably about the actor joining the party.

Ever since Rajini announced his decision to embrace politics on 31 December 2017, work has been going on behind the scenes on establishing a presence in every district for the Rajini Makkal Mandram. But there is no confirmation on whether the party will be ready in time for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. In fact, Rajini is more in the news for shooting for his film with Karthik Subbaraj, that will present Rajinikanth in the 'Superstar' template that his fans love, in contrast to the socially relevant makeover Pa Ranjith gave with `Kabali' and `Kaala'.

Privately, AIADMK legislators confirmed that the star was being 'foisted'' on the party. Who was putting pressure on the party, is anyone's guess. With the AIADMK facing anti-incumbency, it is believed the Rajini embrace could give an AIADMK + BJP alliance a fighting chance against a DMK-led combine.

What is likely to be the impact of such a move on the AIADMK?

The Raju line will be in a majority as the AIADMK rank and file won't be inclined to play second fiddle to create space for the star. It will also be embarrassing for the party to rub shoulders with a man who in 1996 said, "even God cannot save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa comes back to power,'' though he subsequently made up with the former chief minister. The AIADMK leaders will also be conscious of the fact that if he indeed joins the party, the media narrative will make the party seem like a Rajinikanth party, reducing them to political dwarfs. If such a takeover happens, it will only confirm that the AIADMK needs a Kollywood export to better its fortunes.

From a Rajini perspective, the actor has always been used to playing the lead star, and it is but natural that he won't be inclined to be one among the many leaders. Also, for someone who made a song and dance about ushering in clean politics and reforming the system, questions will be asked about joining hands with a party that has many tainted leaders. Several AIADMK ministers are under a cloud, thanks to several Income Tax raids and CBI and Vigilance probes.

The BJP would fancy an AIADMK+Rajini+BJP combo offer as its best bet to win seats in Tamil Nadu. The flip side is that the possibility of a Rajini entry could make many within the AIADMK to switch loyalties to TTV Dhinakaran, whose party too claims to have the political DNA of Jayalalithaa.

The offer, if it is indeed on the table, will look tempting to Rajinikanth as it would save him the bother of building a party from scratch. Given that many AIADMK cadre are also Rajini fans, it won't be tough for him to establish a connect with the party workers and supporters. And if an exodus takes place, it will also help Rajini cast the AIADMK in his own mould.

The script in the Tamil Nadu political theatre is getting more and more interesting.