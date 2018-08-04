Tamil Nadu Congress rules out ending alliance with DMK to join hands with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK

Chennai: Days after Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran said his party would consider aligning with the Congress if it walked out of the DMK-led alliance, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee ruled out the possibility.

"Dhinakaran has expressed his view. We are already in an alliance with the DMK," Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su Thirunavukkarasar told PTI when asked about Dhinakaran's views.

On Thursday, Dhinakaran, to a query if his party would go for an electoral pact with the Congress, had said AMMK would consider it if the national party came out of the alliance with the DMK. "Let them first come out of the alliance. Then we would consider it," he had said.

Three-time Congress MLA and former Rajya Sabha member S Peter Alphonse concurred with the party's state unit chief, and said such matters were in the domain of the party high command. "My view is, I don't think there is any space for any other alliance at present."

He said the alliance with the DMK is "active, strong, time-tested and proven". Through thick and thin, both parties had sailed

together, he said. "We know each other's indispensability."