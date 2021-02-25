Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Virugambakkam profile: AIADMK's VN Virugai Ravi won seat in 2016

Virugambakkam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

It falls under the Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Virugambakkam constituency had a total of 2,83,857 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Virugambakkam in the previous Assembly election was 59.99 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, VN Virugai Ravi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Virugambakkam seat. He won 65,979 votes, as against 63,646 votes won by his main rival K Thanasekaran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, B Partha Sarathy of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had won the Virugambakkam seat by beating K Thanasekaran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Virugambakkam Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).