Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Virudhunagar profile: DMK's ARR Seenivasan won seat in 2016 polls

Virudhunagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Virudhunagar constituency had a total of 2,08,304 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Virudhunagar in the previous Assembly election was 73.62 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, ARR Seenivasan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party won the Virudhunagar seat. He won 65,499 votes, as against 62,629 votes won by his main rival K Kalanithi of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

This Assembly seat was won by the K Pandiarajan of AIADMK party in the 2011 Assembly elections by beating Naveen Armstrong of Congress.

The Virudhunagar Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).