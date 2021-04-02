Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Virudhachalam profile: AIADMK's VT Kalaiselvan won seat in 2016 polls

Virudhachalam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu

Virudhachalam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Virudhachalam constituency had a total of 2,31,740 registered voters.

The Virudhachalam Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Virudhachalam in the previous Assembly election was 79.88 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, VT Kalaiselvan of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Virudhachalam seat. He received 72,409 votes, as against 58,256 votes received by his main rival Govindasamy P of DMK.

In the 2011 assembly elections, this seat was won by DMK candidate V Muthukumar. Muthukumar defeated his nearest rival, T Neethirajan of Congress, by a safe margin of 13,641 votes. Muthukumar got 72,902 votes while Neethirajan got 59,261. The voter turnout was 80.81 percent.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).