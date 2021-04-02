Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Viralimalai profile: AIADMK's C Vijayabaskar won seat in 2016
Viralimalai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pudukkottai Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Viralimalai constituency had a total of 2,02,517 registered voters.
The Viralimalai Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Viralimalai in the previous Assembly election was 84.16 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, C Vijayabaskar of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Viralimalai seat. He won 84,701 votes, as against 76,254 votes won by his main rival Palaniappan M of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
In the 2011 Assembly polls, Vijaya Basker C of AIADMK won this seat against Regupathy S of DMK.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
