Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Viluppuram profile: AIADMK's CV Shanmugam currently represents seat

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Viluppuram constituency had a total of 2,47,327 registered voters

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Viluppuram falls under the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Viluppuram constituency had a total of 2,47,327 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Viluppuram in the previous Assembly election was 76.4 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, CV Shanmugam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Viluppuram seat. He won 69,421 votes, as against 47,130 votes won by his main rival SM Ameer Abbas of the Indian Union Muslim League.

In the 2011 election, CV Shanmugam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Viluppuram seat by defeating K Ponmudy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.