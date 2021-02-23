Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Villivakkam profile: DMK's B Ranganathan won seat in 2016

Villivakkam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Villivakkam Assembly Election 2021: Villivakkam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (Central) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Villivakkam constituency had a total of 2,50,657 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in the previous Assembly election was 59.88 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, B Ranganathan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Villivakkam seat. He won 65,972 votes, as against 56,651 votes won by his main rival Thadi M Raju of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, JCD Prabhakar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Villivakkam seat by beating Anbazhagan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Villivakkam Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).