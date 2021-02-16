Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Vilavancode profile: Congress' S Vijayadharani won seat in 2016

Vilavancode is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu

Vilavancode is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,44,388 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Vilavancode in the previous Assembly election was 66.34 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Vijayadharani of the Congress won the Vilavancode seat. He won 68,789 votes, as against 35,646 votes won by his main rival Dharmaraj C of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

In the 2011 election, S Vijayadharani of the Congress party had won the seat by beating Leemarose R of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

The Vilavancode Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).