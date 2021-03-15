Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Vikravandi profile: AIADMK's Muthamil Selvan R currently represents seat

Vikravandi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu

Vikravandi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Vikravandi constituency had a total of 2,18,619 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Vikravandi in the previous Assembly election was 81.71 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, K Rathamani of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Vikravandi seat. He won 63,757 votes, as against 56,845 votes won by his main rival R Velu of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

However, Rathamani passed away on 14 June, 2019 due to stomach cancer.

In by-elections held later in 2019, the AIADMK's Muthamil Selvan R defeated the DMK's N Pugazhenthi.

In the 2011 election, R Ramamurthy of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won the Vikravandi seat by defeating K Rathamani of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.