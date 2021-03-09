Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Veppanahalli profile: DMK’s P Murugan won constituency in 2016
Veppanahalli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Veppanahalli constituency had a total of 2,28,145 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Veppanahalli in the previous Assembly election was 84.74 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Murugan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Veppanahalli seat. He won 88,952 votes, as against 83,742 votes won by his main rival AVM Madhu of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
In the 2011 election, T Senguttuvan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had won the Veppanahalli seat by beating Kandan of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Election date and timing
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled on 2 May.
The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled on 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.
