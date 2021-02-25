Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Velachery profile: DMK's Vagai Chandrasekhar currently represents constituency

Velachery is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Velachery Assembly Election 2021: Velachery is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (South) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Velachery constituency had a total of 3,00,891 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Velachery in the previous Assembly election was 58.33 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Vagai Chandrasekhar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Velachery seat. He won 70,139 votes, as against 61,267 votes won by his main rival C Munusamy of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, MK Ashok of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Velachery seat by beating Jayaraman of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The Velachery Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).